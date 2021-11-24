urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $591,450. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

