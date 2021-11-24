Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) to Issue GBX 3.25 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 176.58 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £573.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.90. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Dividend History for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

