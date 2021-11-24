Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) to Issue GBX 3.25 Dividend

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 176.58 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £573.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.90. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

