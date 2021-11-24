Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
