Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

