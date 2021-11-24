Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

