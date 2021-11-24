US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

