Validity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $938,084.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00011939 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $30.12 million and approximately $938,084.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.68 or 0.00841856 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,448,975 coins and its circulating supply is 4,446,234 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

