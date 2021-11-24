VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

HYEM opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

