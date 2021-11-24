Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

