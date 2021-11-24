Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $221,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

