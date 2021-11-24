Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 232,860 Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Alfi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALF opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Alfi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

