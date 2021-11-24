Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Aravive worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Aravive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

