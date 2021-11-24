Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.35% of Oragenics worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

