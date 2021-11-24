Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

