Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.17

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.17 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 1519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

