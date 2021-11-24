Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.29

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.09, with a volume of 3075616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.