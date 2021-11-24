Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

