Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $803.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.26. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

