Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 793,818 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $55,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -304.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.