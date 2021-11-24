Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 4.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $77,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $21.38 on Wednesday, hitting $2,319.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,438.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,309.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,688.07.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.