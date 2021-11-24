Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,980. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

