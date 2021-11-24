Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 671,174 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,847. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.