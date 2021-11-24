Veil Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $551.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.51 or 0.99019314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.00357365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.29 or 0.00483268 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.