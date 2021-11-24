Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,923.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,859.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,703.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

