Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $632,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

ADM opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

