Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

