Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE PNR opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

