Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

