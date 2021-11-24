Veracity Capital LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after buying an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

