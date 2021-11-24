Verde Capital Management Sells 3,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Verde Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

