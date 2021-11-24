Veriti Management LLC Acquires 4,168 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

