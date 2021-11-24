Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Veriti Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Product Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.