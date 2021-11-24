Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AENZ opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

