Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 219,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.