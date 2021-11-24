Vesper (VSP) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and approximately $803,285.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00009362 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,036,757 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

