Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 904761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

