VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) EVP Acquires $124,520.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samantha Sacks Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 2,979,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 137,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 188,694 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 525,676 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

