Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading Up 0.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

