Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

