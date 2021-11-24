Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 14.25.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.10 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

