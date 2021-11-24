Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19. 127,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,972,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.