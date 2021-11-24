Virgin Money UK PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VMUK stock opened at GBX 176.35 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.82 ($2.81).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

