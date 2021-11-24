Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 4,009 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

CRK opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

