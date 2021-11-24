Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 155,528 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,697 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 122,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

