Virtu Financial LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

