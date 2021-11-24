Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

