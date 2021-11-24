Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

