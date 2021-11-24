Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

