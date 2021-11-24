VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

