VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

