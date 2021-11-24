Vodafone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 89,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average daily volume of 9,683 call options.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

